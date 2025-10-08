Congress MP questions silence of Bihar leaders over attack on CJI

Congress MP Tanuj Punia on Wednesday expressed bewilderment at the silence of Bihar leaders such as chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi — all regarded as influencers of Dalit votes — over the recent attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court.

During court proceedings on 6 October, a 71-year-old lawyer nearly hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai — the second Dalit to head the Indian judiciary — but was prevented by security personnel.

“The silence of Bihar leaders Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi — known for banking on Dalit votes — on this matter is inexplicable,” Punia, a prominent Dalit face within the Congress party, told reporters in Patna. Both Manjhi, a former chief minister, and Paswan belong to the Dalit community, while Kumar is an OBC leader.

Punia, who represents Barabanki, asserted, “His (the CJI’s) disrespect exposes the deep-rooted casteist mindset of the BJP and RSS.”

The Congress MP claimed that the upcoming electoral contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan — which includes his party — would symbolically be fought between “the shoe and the pen”, the latter referring to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the revered Dalit icon.