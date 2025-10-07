ECI claims Bihar additions are ‘new’ voters, and deleted voters were ‘informed’

The Supreme Court resumed hearing the challenge to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar on Tuesday and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday, 9 October, observing that there was some confusion between the figures in the draft list and the final list, which needed to be cleared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The draft list of voters released on 1 August had deleted 65 lakh voters from the 7.89 crore who figured in the list after a summary revision in January. After deletions, the draft list contained 7.24 crore voters, covering 88 per cent of the adult population in the state.

In the final list, following objections and scrutiny, the ECI claims to have deleted 3.66 lakh more voters from the draft list, taking the total number of deletions to over 68 lakhs. However, the ECI also claimed to have added 21.5 lakh ‘new’ voters to the draft list, taking the total number of voters to 7.42 crore or 90.7 per cent of the state’s adult population.

In the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, arguments were confined to the additions and deletions made by ECI. Petitioners argued that they are in the dark as to whether the 21.5 lakh additions include voters who did not make it to the draft list, objected, and have been re-enlisted.