Bihar: Straws in the wind and the ECI’s indifference

The biennial Bihar legislative council elections (Friday, 23 October) saw a fiercer fight than ever before.

Ordinarily, the election for eight seats — four each from the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies — would not have raised much heat and dust. An overcrowded field with the Jan Suraaj, Congress, RJD and Left parties in the fray against the Janata Dal (U) only partly explains the intense campaigning, road shows and media frenzy.

For chief minister Samrat Choudhary and the NDA, the elections are a small but significant political test, especially with Prashant Kishor having wrested the Bankipur seat (held by the BJP since 1995) in the by-elections earlier this year.

JD(U) founder Nitish Kumar was, however, conspicuous by his silence during the campaign. Party strongman and MLA from Mokama Anant Singh alias ‘Chhote Sarkar’ claimed that the former chief minister was indifferent to the outcome of the elections. Nitish did not even try to dissuade him from campaigning against JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar — the party nominee from the Patna graduates’ constituency — and supporting Jan Suraaj candidate Dr Anuj Singh against him.