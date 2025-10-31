Bihar polls: BJP should read its own manifesto, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP over a range of issues, including the Bihar Assembly election and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he accused the ruling party of making “false promises” and said it should first be held accountable for unfulfilled commitments in its past manifestos.

Dismissing the NDA’s Bihar manifesto, Yadav said, “BJP leaders make the most false claims. They should first look at their own manifesto.” Taking a swipe at the party, he cited Goa as an example: “In its first manifesto in Goa, the BJP had promised to build new smart cities. What is the condition there today? I myself was stuck in traffic for half an hour.”

Turning to Bihar, the SP chief questioned the BJP’s job and agriculture pledges. “The BJP has promised one crore jobs in Bihar, but earlier it had promised two crore jobs nationwide. Where are those jobs? Where has the farmers’ income doubled? This government claimed it would make farmers prosperous, but today even urea and DAP are hard to find,” he said.

Yadav also urged the inclusion of a column for caste data in the ongoing SIR process in Uttar Pradesh, saying it would be a vital step toward ensuring social justice and informed policymaking.

He said since government officials were already going door to door to verify voter details, the same process could easily be used to collect preliminary caste information.