Voter Adhikar Yatra hits the ground running

Four days before the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ started from Sasaram on 17 August, Tejashwi Yadav pointed out an anomaly. Bhikhubhai Dalsania, a senior BJP functionary from Gujarat, was registered as a voter in Bihar, his name printed in Gujarati in the electoral rolls, with no address or house number alongside.

Thing is, he was also registered as a voter in his home state, and had voted in home minister Amit Shah’s constituency in last year’s Lok Sabha election.

Before this year’s Assembly election in Bihar, Dalsania was given an organisational post in the state and registered as a voter here. As Yadav put it, next year he may well become a registered voter in Assam. In fact, who knew how many states had benefited from his presence over the past five years?

Indignant BJP supporters were quick to defend Dalsania. An Indian citizen can, they said, settle anywhere and register as a voter. Never mind the small detail of missing house numbers, and the inconvenient dictum of ‘one man, one vote’. The ‘vote chori’ message has stuck, though, with many en route the yatra claiming their names have been deleted from the voter list.

The response to the yatra — which is scheduled to wind its way across 23 districts in the state, over 16 days, covering approximately 1,300 km — has been spontaneous and overwhelming. Crowds of ordinary people are braving the heat and heavy rain to join in, disregarding the treacherous slush on narrow, muddy roads.

Waving flags of the principal opposition parties — the Congress, the RJD and the CPI-ML (Liberation) — they are lustily raising the slogan ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhor’, first coined by CPI-ML national general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. “As you can see, these people were not bussed in!”, an effusive member of the yatra organising team told this correspondent.