BJP-Akali alliance: a marriage of convenience waiting for a second chance in Punjab

It is never easy to meet the Prime Minister of India at short notice. Even senior Cabinet ministers and BJP functionaries often have to wait for an appointment. That is why Sukhbir Singh Badal’s sudden appearance in the new Parliament building on the afternoon of 7 August to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught many by surprise—from Akali workers to BJP leaders in Punjab.

The meeting was brief, reportedly lasting between 10 and 20 minutes, but its political significance was anything but small.

Reports from Chandigarh suggest that the appointment was so sudden that even Badal had little idea of it until the previous afternoon. According to journalists tracking his schedule, Badal had around 40 appointments and meetings lined up for Friday. Late Thursday night, he informed those concerned that all his engagements would have to be postponed and left for Delhi.

The secrecy surrounding the meeting fuelled speculation about something that has been discussed in Punjab political circles for months: a possible revival of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Sources in the Akali Dal later indicated that the possibility of the two former allies coming together was indeed on the agenda. What exactly transpired between Modi and Badal, however, remains unclear.

There was, nevertheless, an intriguing development the following day. Badal announced that the Akali Dal would support two important constitutional measures before Parliament—the Women’s Reservation Bill and the proposed Bill on delimitation. Coming so soon after his meeting with Modi, the announcement was seen as another indication that political channels between the two parties may have reopened.

The Akalis have reportedly been trying to build bridges with the BJP for several months. Badal, accompanied by senior Akali leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, had recently met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is believed to have requested him, as the BJP’s Punjab in-charge, to take up the possibility of an alliance with the party’s central leadership. But Punjab BJP leaders continue to publicly deny that any such arrangement is under consideration.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance after the Modi-Badal meeting, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon reiterated that the party was preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats. The statement also suggests that, at least publicly, the state BJP organisation had done little groundwork for an alliance before the Modi-Badal meeting.