BJP has no issues in Chhattisgarh, polarisation only resort: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the BJP had no issues to talk about in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, and was banking only on polarisation to get votes in the assembly elections.

The state's people will not accept the BJP's divisive ideology, he said at a news conference in Rajiv Bhavan. “The BJP is without any issues in Chhattisgarh. It does not have any issues to raise except (those which can create) polarisation. The speeches made in the state by the home minister and Assam chief minister only had polarisation (as their objective),” he alleged.

The Congress submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their statements during the campaign rallies in Chhattisgarh, and the poll body served a notice to Sarma, Ramesh said.

The ECI last week issued a show-cause notice to Sarma for remarks targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar.

Ramesh claimed that other BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will come to the state "with the same mindset to encourage polarisation", and added that the Congress would not be scared of this strategy.