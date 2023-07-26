BJP-JJP govt has left flood-affected people to fend for themselves: Hooda

Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government has not woken up yet despite the huge loss of life and property in the state owing to floods.

"It seems the government has left the flood-affected people to fend for themselves," he said.

Hooda, who toured flood-affected villages in Rohtak district, listened to problems of local villagers and said the people are facing problems owing to government callousness.

"The government did not get sewerage and drains cleaned in cities and villages and this is why the problem of water logging has got aggravated. After every rain, there is water logging on the streets and roads of the cities. Lakhs of acres of crops of farmers were destroyed in entire Haryana," he said in a statement.