Haryana CM Khattar conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas, announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to kin of dead

A total of 10 rain-related deaths have been reported from some of the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched to the affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said.



With the Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers overflowing, Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding that the Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat and the Panchkula districts have also been hit by the recent incessant rainfall.



He said the water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has aggravated the situation.



"In some places, there was record rain. Seven districts -- Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal -- have been affected more by the rain. But there has been relief since yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is underway on a war footing," said Khattar.