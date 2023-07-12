Rain havoc: Relief measures going on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana

Relief measures are going on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as several parts of the states remained flooded following incessant rains in the past three days. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit the worst-hit Ambala district on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, officials said.

In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, they said.

The weather remained clear at most places for the second day in the region on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains.