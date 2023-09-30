BJP Manipur unit chief writes to JP Nadda, flags ‘people's anger'
Warning that the ‘protest is turning the tide’, the letter signed by Manipur BJP chief Sarda Devi and eight office bearers asks for PM Modi’s intervention to address 'mounting concerns'
Making their anger and dissatisfaction open over the handling of ethnic violence in the state, the Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to party chief JP Nadda, flagging "people’s anger".
Warning that the "protest is turning the tide", the letter signed by Manipur BJP chief Sarda Devi and eight other office bearers asks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to address "mounting concerns".
Holding chief minister N Biren Singh government responsible for the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, the BJP leaders have written, "We know that our government is also working non-stop day and night so as to bring back normalcy in the state."
Raising the issue of hardships faced by the general public during the violence and road blockades, the Manipur BJP unit advocates for the revocation of article 355 if it has been imposed in the state, and suggests that the BJP leadership should take measures to enhance public confidence in the government's ability to address the situation.
“Our party at the state level is also playing a crucial role in coping with new developments in this crisis. Public anger and protest are now slowly turning the tide, placing the responsibility for this prolonged disturbance squarely on the government's failure to address the situation,” the letter reads.
Asking Nadda to communicate with the Union home ministry under Amit Shah, the Manipur BJP leaders have also demanded biometric registration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar.
This would facilitate the early implementation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the state, they feel.
Calling for the immediate restoration of traffic along the two national highways in the state, they recommend that both the Centre and the state government employ all possible means, including coercive measures such as arresting troublemakers, to maintain traffic along these highways.
