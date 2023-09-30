BJP Manipur unit chief writes to JP Nadda, flags ‘people's anger'

Making their anger and dissatisfaction open over the handling of ethnic violence in the state, the Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to party chief JP Nadda, flagging "people’s anger".

Warning that the "protest is turning the tide", the letter signed by Manipur BJP chief Sarda Devi and eight other office bearers asks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to address "mounting concerns".

Holding chief minister N Biren Singh government responsible for the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, the BJP leaders have written, "We know that our government is also working non-stop day and night so as to bring back normalcy in the state."