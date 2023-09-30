Manipur Police chief forms committee to probe charges of security forces’ excesses during students’ agitations

Manipur's Director General of Police has constituted a committee to look after the allegations of excesses of security forces during the students’ agitations this week, officials said on Friday, 29 September.

Officials said that DGP Rajiv Singh, in an order, said that to verify the complaints/allegations of excesses of security forces during the recent law and order maintenance, a committee has been formed to look into the issues and submit the report at the earliest.

The Committee would be headed by Inspector General of Police, Administrations K. Jayanta Singh.

Manipur witnessed massive students’ agitations to protest the killing of 17-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who had gone missing on 6 July during the height of ethnic violence in Manipur and photographs of their bodies were circulated in various social media on 25 September.

Their families suspected that they had been killed by armed assailants.

Both the deceased students hailed from Bishnupur district.