BJP MLA slams Manipur Kuki MLAs for meeting Mizoram CM

Influential Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Saturday slammed 10 state legislators for meeting Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Singh, son-in-law of chief minister N. Biren Singh, said since the the 10 MLAs are demanding a separate state, they should resign from the assembly.

“If they are not serious in bringing peace here and only stuck with the demand, then I really urge them all to resign from the Manipur Legislative Assembly, as it is morally not correct to remain in public office of the state, taking salary from the state and also talk about division and separation from the state.”

Singh added that it is better to have legislators in these constituencies from other tribal communities who are willing to work unitedly for the progress of the state.