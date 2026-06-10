BJP MLA warns village heads against opposing Modi, Yogi

A video purportedly showing BJP MLA Vinod Singh warning village heads in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district against opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked a political controversy, with opposition parties accusing him of misusing power.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, allegedly shows the Sultanpur city MLA telling a gathering that those who oppose the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister would have to face consequences.

“Those who go against Modi or Yogi will have to face consequences. I will order so many inquiries that a person will not be able to continue as a village head,” Singh is heard saying in the video.

The footage is reportedly from a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a canal bridge in Lauhar Dakshin village on Saturday.

During his address, Singh also emphasised the need for proper implementation of government welfare and development schemes. He warned that action would be taken if irregularities were found in the utilisation of public funds.

Responding to the controversy, the BJP legislator said his remarks were being viewed out of context and maintained that his intention was to caution local representatives against misusing government resources.

“As a ruling party MLA, it is my responsibility to ensure that government schemes are implemented properly. When complaints are received regarding the functioning of village heads, it becomes my duty to monitor the situation,” Singh told PTI.