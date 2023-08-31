BJP mocks INDIA as 'missile that will not take off', Uddhav hits back

Even as leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance are on their way to Mumbai and the meeting is to get underway in right earnest this evening, a war of words has broken out between a nervous BJP and a gung-ho Opposition.

Obviously, most of the BJP's fire was targeted at the Congress, the party best placed to lead the alliance to electoral success. So BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was not beyond trying to seize on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and say, “We are riding on Chandrayaan. Our rover is on the way to development. The Congress missile is empty without fuel. It will never take off.”

Congress leaders ignored the jibe but Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who is hosting tonight’s meet, was quick to fire back. “Even if you take a ride on Chandrayaan, your missile is not crossing the finishing line. We may all be ideologically very diverse parties but we have a common mission that binds us together — to defeat the BJP and save the nation from destruction."