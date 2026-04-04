BJP only ‘atmanirbhar’ when EC supports it: Sibal attacks govt over SIR fraud

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on 4 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is “atmanirbhar” in elections only when supported by the Election Commission of India, citing alleged irregularities in voter registration ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal claimed that at least five individuals were registered as voters in both West Bengal and Bihar.

“We have the instance of at least five people who are voters in Bihar and are registered both in Bihar and West Bengal,” he said, displaying their details and EPIC numbers.

Allegations of wider irregularities

Sibal claimed that the identified cases could be part of a larger pattern.

“These five have been caught — there would be thousands like this,” he alleged.

He said such instances raise concerns about the integrity of electoral rolls and questioned the role of authorities overseeing the process.

“This means that the BJP is also not ‘atmanirbhar’ in elections. It is only ‘atmanirbhar’ when the EC is supporting it,” he said.