Yadav reiterated his party’s support for reserving seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He objected to tying the quota to the redrawing of constituencies and questioned why the exercise would not use the latest census data.

The SP chief said MPs appointed to a delimitation panel would have little power to influence its decisions. He claimed the BJP had already drawn up a map of parliamentary constituencies to give itself an electoral advantage. He also cited differing figures from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the Election Commission on voters reported missing from the rolls.

Parliament to meet from 30 November

The remarks came ahead of a special sitting of Parliament from 30 November to 3 December. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on 30 November and the Rajya Sabha on 2 December. The government has said the sitting is for “essential business” and has yet to publish a detailed legislative agenda.

A fresh or revised version of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, may be introduced during the sitting to facilitate the rollout of the 33 per cent quota for women before the 2029 general election. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023, provides for the quota in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and links its implementation to a census and subsequent delimitation.

An earlier legislative package stalled on 17 April when the constitutional amendment fell short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, with 352 votes needed for passage. The government subsequently withdrew the proposal.

With PTI inputs