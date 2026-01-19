BJP–RSS centralising power, gutting grassroots democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the RSS and BJP of trying to centralise authority, contending that his own party stands for devolving power and reinforcing grassroots democracy.

Addressing a Mahapanchayat of recently elected Congress local body representatives in Kochi, he recalled that the Congress had enacted the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments precisely to bolster the three-tier panchayati raj framework.

The Lok Sabha LoP also claimed the NDA government was “attacking” MGNREGA because it is implemented through local self-governing bodies, and argued that defending the Constitution also meant safeguarding decentralised decision-making at the village and ward levels.

Democracy, he said, rests on the principle that votes reflect the people’s voice and that this voice must be heard, not stifled. Drawing a sharp contrast, Gandhi said the BJP and RSS advocate centralisation while the Congress advocates decentralisation: “They want compliance from people for India, not the voice of the people of India.”

Recalling a conversation with acclaimed Malayalam author M. Leelavathy at a recent award ceremony, Gandhi said the 98-year-old spoke of a “culture of silence”. Accusing the BJP and RSS of fostering such an atmosphere, he alleged their ideological project seeks to impose quietude across society.

“They want India to be silent. They do not want India to express itself. They want to deliver the wealth of this country to a few business houses,” he said, adding that silencing citizens is a necessary precursor to concentrating national resources in the hands of a select few.