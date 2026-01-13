Democratic structure, voice of people under attack by those running govt: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the nation's democratic structure and the voice of the people are under attack by those running the central government.

Taking part in a school function at Gudalur near here, Gandhi, while interacting with students, said he wanted to develop an India where people are kind to each other, where people listen to each other, respect each other's traditions, respect each other's languages, respect each other's religions, and are kind to each other. The most important value for a politician, student, or a teacher is humility. "So I would advise all the children here to be humble."

To a question posed by a student he said, "democracy is the idea that you should have a voice, I should have a voice, all these people should have a voice." Furthermore, he said: "I've been saying that our democratic structure is under attack and so our voice, the voice of our people is under attack. And it is under attack by those in government. By the people who are actually running the government." The Election Commission and several other institutions were under attack, he alleged.

"They are threatening people who don't agree with their ideology. So, we need young people like you who are brave, who are confident and who are not scared of asking questions."

To a question related to body shaming, Gandhi asked if someone behaved in an ignorant manner that was not the limitation of the person who was targeted. "I get attacked quite a lot. You must have seen my opponents attack me. I don't take what they say seriously."