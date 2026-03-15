BJP says 'no LPG crisis' — as queues grow and kitchens shut

As reports of LPG shortages surface from several parts of the country, BJP leaders continue to accuse the Congress and other Opposition parties of “spreading panic”, even as incidents on the ground suggest genuine supply disruptions.

The controversy intensified after community kitchens at the Kashi Annapurna Temple in Varanasi — located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency — were reportedly forced to suspend operations due to a shortage of cooking gas.

CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby said the temple’s annakshetras, which have fed thousands of devotees daily for decades, had shut for the first time because of the ongoing LPG crisis.

“In PM Narendra Modi’s own constituency, the famous Annapurna Temple’s annakshetras, which have been feeding thousands daily for decades, have shut down for the very first time due to the ongoing LPG crisis,” Baby said in a post on X.

“It is a testimony to the utter failure of the Modi–Adityanath governments. Hollow words and ‘simple si technologies’ cannot hide this reality. People need relief, not rhetoric. Act now,” he added.