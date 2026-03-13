LS adjourned amid LPG protests as govt urges calm while tightening supply rules

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday after Opposition members staged protests over rising LPG prices and supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, highlighting the government’s reluctance to engage in a parliamentary debate on a crisis that is beginning to affect households and businesses across India.

When the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Opposition MPs trooped into the well raising slogans over the LPG situation and demanding a discussion. Instead of addressing the issue directly, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of staging theatrics and warning that the public would “punish” the Opposition.

The remarks further inflamed the protests and the Chair soon adjourned the House again until 2.00 pm, leaving the LPG issue — the basis of the Opposition’s agitation — unaddressed in Parliament.

The disruption reflects a broader political confrontation over the government’s handling of the emerging cooking gas crunch. While ministers have repeatedly urged citizens not to panic, the policy measures introduced in recent days indicate that authorities are grappling with supply pressures triggered by turmoil in West Asia.