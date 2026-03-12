Rahul Gandhi targets Puri over Epstein links amid warning on energy crisis

Lok Sabha Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of compromising India’s energy security and linked petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri to deceased convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, triggering an uproar in the Lok Sabha and forcing the speaker to cut short his speech.

Raising concerns about the impact of the West Asia conflict on India’s fuel supplies, Gandhi alleged that New Delhi had effectively allowed the United States to dictate its energy purchases.

“The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. I do not say this lightly, but allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, whether we can buy oil from Russia or not, whether our relationships with different oil suppliers can be decided by us, this is what has been bartered,” Gandhi said.

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of global oil flows, Gandhi warned that the war in the region could have “far reaching consequences” for India.

“The central artery from where 20 per cent of the global oil flows, Strait of Hormuz, has been closed. And this will have tremendous repercussions for us because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “The pain has just started, restaurants are closing there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected. This is only the beginning.”