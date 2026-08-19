BJP using Vande Mataram row to fuel divisive politics, alleges Renuka Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the BJP of using the controversy surrounding Vande Mataram to deepen communal divisions and distract attention from pressing public concerns.

In an interview with IANS, the former Union minister said allegations that Sonia Gandhi attempted to stop the full rendition of the national song at the Congress headquarters were baseless. She questioned whether anyone had heard Gandhi make such a request and accused the BJP of drawing conclusions from gestures.

Chowdhury said the controversy was being used to shift attention away from issues affecting young people, including their employment prospects and alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET.

Responding to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks questioning the Congress’s patriotism, Chowdhury alleged that the BJP and RSS were attempting to position themselves as the sole custodians of nationalism. She claimed that the BJP was appropriating Vande Mataram to advance a divisive political agenda.

Chowdhury also criticised Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for invoking Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origins while commenting on the controversy. She said questioning Gandhi’s loyalty because of her origins reflected the discrimination often faced by women after marriage.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to people with a “dimagi Naxal” mindset during his Independence Day address, the Congress leader said such language was inappropriate for a speech delivered from the Red Fort. She accused the Prime Minister of using the occasion to attack fellow citizens instead of promoting national unity.