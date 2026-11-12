Bengal civic polls: BJP’s plan to install party members triggers row

BJP proposes party-backed coordinators for Kolkata and Howrah wards if civic polls remain stalled.

Opposition questions the political neutrality of appointments based on government loyalty.

High court intervention follows a legal challenge to the government's disputed ward delimitation exercise.

The BJP’s proposal to appoint party-backed coordinators to municipal wards in Kolkata and Howrah has triggered a political controversy, with Opposition parties accusing the state government of attempting to control civic bodies without holding democratic elections.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has made it clear that if municipal elections are not held by the 30 November deadline, coordinators will be appointed from 1 December. However, his assertion that only those who support the government will be considered for these positions has raised serious questions about political neutrality and accountability in local governance.

The Opposition has strongly criticised the proposal, accusing the BJP of seeking political loyalists rather than people capable of delivering civic services.

Mamata-AITC leader Baishwanar Chattopadhyay said the BJP was more interested in installing political loyalists than ensuring efficient civic administration. "For the BJP, the actual work is of little consequence; they are simply looking for 'yes-men'. Even if someone is qualified, they will not be allowed to become a coordinator if they speak against the government. Instead, the BJP will install its own strongmen," he said.

Another Mamata-AITC leader Krishanu Moitra accused the BJP of using administrative arrangements to consolidate its political control. "Soon after forcibly coming to power in Bengal, the BJP started so much intimidation that many councillors had to resign from their posts. Then they put an administrator in the KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation). And now they want to put a BJP administrator in each ward," he said.