BJP's 2027 UP CM face: Yogi's confidence meets Keshav's 'MLAs will decide' response
Remarks by chief minister and his deputy have brought the question of the BJP's leadership choice for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections back into focus
With political activity gathering pace ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, remarks by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have revived the debate over who will lead the BJP into the polls.
Asked about the party's chief ministerial face for the 2027 elections during an ABP News programme, Adityanath said everyone knew who the face was. He also said the lotus was the party's identity and that every candidate, including himself, would contest the election on the party symbol.
Maurya, however, said the BJP's legislature party would decide who becomes chief minister after the elections. He said Adityanath could return to the post, but another leader could also be chosen.
Yogi says lotus is the party's identity
Asked who would be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the 2027 Assembly elections, Adityanath said everyone knew who held the position in Uttar Pradesh.
Emphasising the party symbol, he said, "Every person has to contest on the lotus symbol. I, too, will contest on the lotus symbol."
His remarks are being viewed in the context of Maurya's earlier statement that the BJP's chief ministerial face for the 2027 elections would not be an individual but the lotus symbol.
Keshav Maurya says legislature party will decide
Maurya said the BJP's chief minister is chosen by the legislature party after the election.
He indicated that Adityanath could continue as chief minister, but maintained that another leader could also be selected for the post.
His remarks have drawn attention alongside Adityanath's response, although Maurya has denied any differences within the party. He has also said that his relationship with the chief minister is normal.