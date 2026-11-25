With political activity gathering pace ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, remarks by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have revived the debate over who will lead the BJP into the polls.

Asked about the party's chief ministerial face for the 2027 elections during an ABP News programme, Adityanath said everyone knew who the face was. He also said the lotus was the party's identity and that every candidate, including himself, would contest the election on the party symbol.

Maurya, however, said the BJP's legislature party would decide who becomes chief minister after the elections. He said Adityanath could return to the post, but another leader could also be chosen.

Yogi says lotus is the party's identity

Asked who would be the BJP's chief ministerial face in the 2027 Assembly elections, Adityanath said everyone knew who held the position in Uttar Pradesh.