BJP’s Bengal infighting: 100 days in power, still blaming 'TMC elements'?

From Kolkata’s Entally to Manteswar in East Bardhaman, Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Shalimar in Howrah, a string of violent disputes involving BJP workers has exposed the ruling party’s internal fault lines in West Bengal. More than 100 days into the its tenure, the incidents are raising uncomfortable questions about discipline, leadership and the party’s ability to control its ranks — especially when its response is still to blame alleged former Trinamool Congress members or 'TMC elements' for the trouble.

The question was brought into sharp focus on the night of Independence Day, 15 August, at Kolkata's Entally police station, where a factional dispute reportedly brought police operations to a standstill for several hours.

The trouble began at a midnight Independence Day programme organised by local BJP leader and government lawyer Dilip Ram in the Vaishali area of Tangra. Ram alleged that around 150 to 200 supporters of fellow BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal arrived and questioned why Tibrewal had not been invited.

According to Ram, the group then "stormed the stage", creating chaos and damaging chairs and the stage while assaulting workers from his faction. Tibrewal’s camp has made counter-allegations and denied responsibility for the violence. Ram said, "The police's role was unsatisfactory; although they detained a few individuals under pressure, they released them shortly after taking them away."

The dispute soon moved from the event to the police station. Ram’s supporters allegedly went to Entally police station after claiming that an event organised by their faction in Padmapukur had also been attacked, with banners and photographs torn down.

Police sources said protesters blocked the station’s main and rear gates, preventing officers and members of the public from entering or leaving. The road outside was also reportedly blocked, creating a long line of traffic. Police personnel allegedly faced misbehaviour and harassment, while female officers were also said to have been manhandled.