BJP’s graph diving, INDIA bloc to form govts in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that the BJP’s favourability is declining as people are fed up with its “policies” and “misuse of agencies”, and predicted an INDIA bloc victory in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

“The BJP’s graph in the entire country is declining and the INDIA grouping will win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. I have been to Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and there is a one-sided wave prevailing in that state,” Pilot told reporters at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha was also present.

Pilot arrived in Bhopal to campaign for the Congress in the 13 November by-poll in the Vijaypur assembly segment of Sheopur district, bordering Rajasthan.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister accused BJP leaders of using "low-level language" during the poll campaign, referring to comments like “snatching mangal sutra” and “taking away your buffaloes” by PM Narendra Modi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recent “batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be finished)" by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress is focused on slogans of positivity like ‘padhenge toh badhenge (if we study, we progress)', he said. “This type of culture should be promoted. People in the country are now fed up with the BJP over misuse of power and Central agencies, and polarisation,” he said.