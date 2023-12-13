BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM, Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma new deputy CMs

Senior BJP leader and the tribal face of the party, Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, 10 days after the saffron party returned to power after a gap of five years by unseating the Congress in the assembly elections.

State BJP president Arun Sao and general secretary Vijay Sharma, both first-time MLAs, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai, 59, and his two deputies during a swearing-in ceremony at the science college ground in Raipur, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and party leaders from other states attended the event which saw a gathering of around 50,000 people amid tight security.

From the Congress, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and ex-deputy CM TS Singh Deo were present. Baghel shook hands with PM Modi on stage after the event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, senior BJP leader Narayan Chandel said the newly-anointed chief minister will soon expand the cabinet which will be a balanced one, hinting at caste equations to be taken into consideration. As per norms, the Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.

Sao belongs to the influential OBC community while Sharma, known for his hardcore Hindutva stand, is a Brahmin.

Earlier in the day, Sai offered prayers at the Jagannath temple in Raipur ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by garlanding their statues at different places in the state capital, officials said.

He also performed customary rituals at the Jagannath temple in the morning and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Chhattisgarh, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.