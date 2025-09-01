Bombay HC pulls up state govt as Maratha quota stir stalls Mumbai

Mumbai was paralysed on Monday as thousands of Maratha quota protesters flooded the city’s streets, defying conditions set for their agitation and forcing the Bombay High Court to intervene.

The court came down heavily on both activist Manoj Jarange Patil and the Maharashtra government, observing that the ongoing protest had violated every condition of its original permission and caused chaos in south Mumbai.

During a special holiday hearing, a division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad remarked that Jarange was permitted only a day’s protest at Azad Maidan with a limit of 5,000 participants, but had instead launched an indefinite hunger strike and drawn crowds far beyond the sanctioned number.

The bench also noted that the agitation had spread beyond Azad Maidan into multiple parts of the city, disrupting life in Mumbai’s key commercial district.

The court directed the state government to evict protesters from all areas except Azad Maidan and demanded a report on the steps taken to restore normalcy. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday at 3.00 pm.

Jarange, who has been on hunger strike since 29 August, is demanding a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Addressing his supporters, he warned that “more than five crore Marathas” could march to Mumbai if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis failed to act, accusing the government of deliberately delaying a decision. He urged that Marathas from Marathwada be declared Kunbis, paving the way for OBC certificates.

The scale of the protest has already tested the city’s infrastructure. Arterial routes such as D.N. Road, J.J. Marg and Mahapalika Marg were choked, while crowds at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) caused severe overcrowding.