‘Model’ code of conduct? Brazilian woman reacts to her photo in Haryana voter list
Rahul Gandhi alleges EC–BJP ‘collusion’ in Haryana; model Larissa reacts as her old photo appears in multiple polling booths
A Brazilian woman whose photograph was used to facilitate "voter fraud" in Haryana has been identified as Larissa, a former model who now runs a salon in Belo Horizonte.
A day after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the ECI (Election Commission of India) and the BJP had “colluded to ensure Congress lost in Haryana”, claiming that Larissa’s photo had been used across 10 polling booths, the Brazilian national has reacted.
Following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Wednesday, social media users began circulating screenshots of the image and searching for the woman’s identity. A short video subsequently surfaced of Larissa responding to the controversy.
In the video, posted on X, Larissa said she was surprised to learn that her photograph had allegedly been used in voter lists in India. Speaking in Portuguese, she said: “Friends, I’m going to tell you a joke. They are using an old picture of me. I must have been about 18–20 years old… I don’t know if it’s an election, something about voting in India!”
She added that she had been contacted by a reporter seeking an interview after the allegations surfaced. “He called the salon, at my job… wanting to talk to me for an interview and I didn’t answer… the guy found my Instagram and called me there. Now another person who has nothing to do with the subject, a friend of mine from another city, sends me a photo,” she said.
Media reports in Brazil indicate that Larissa no longer works as a professional model and is currently employed in the beauty services sector.
Indian authorities have not yet issued an official statement addressing the specific allegation involving the image. Gandhi has demanded accountability from the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and claiming widespread manipulation in the Haryana Assembly election.
Further details are awaited from the ECI and state authorities.
With agency inputs