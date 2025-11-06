‘Model’ code of conduct? Brazilian woman reacts to her photo in Haryana voter list

A Brazilian woman whose photograph was used to facilitate "voter fraud" in Haryana has been identified as Larissa, a former model who now runs a salon in Belo Horizonte.

A day after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that the ECI (Election Commission of India) and the BJP had “colluded to ensure Congress lost in Haryana”, claiming that Larissa’s photo had been used across 10 polling booths, the Brazilian national has reacted.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Wednesday, social media users began circulating screenshots of the image and searching for the woman’s identity. A short video subsequently surfaced of Larissa responding to the controversy.

In the video, posted on X, Larissa said she was surprised to learn that her photograph had allegedly been used in voter lists in India. Speaking in Portuguese, she said: “Friends, I’m going to tell you a joke. They are using an old picture of me. I must have been about 18–20 years old… I don’t know if it’s an election, something about voting in India!”