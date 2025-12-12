Gloss over the cracks: Centre polishes MGNREGA’s name, not its problems

It was only a matter of time before the government, having already renamed everything from railway stations to islands, finally turned its attention to the last frontier of national rebranding: poverty alleviation.

And so, on Friday, the Union Cabinet reportedly approved a Bill to rechristen the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act — yes, that MGNREGA, the lifeline for crores of rural workers — into something more spiritually aerodynamic: Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna.

Before we admire this linguistic engineering, it is worth remembering that this is the very scheme whose dues to multiple states have been routinely withheld, often for months, plunging lakhs of workers into wage limbo. States like West Bengal have even endured year-long suspensions of funds due to alleged “non-compliance”, while workers continued to toil without timely payment.

In some years, over a third of the scheme’s entire wage liability remained unpaid well after the financial year ended — a financial yoga posture only this government could attempt. But why bother clearing arrears when one can simply rename the scheme and hope the unpaid wages feel too shy to complain?

For those wondering, this is the same MGNREGA that has survived everything: administrative hostility, dramatic budget squeezes, Aadhaar-linked attendance fiascos, and the annual ritual of being denounced as a “living monument of UPA failure” by the same political leadership that now cannot resist re-branding it. If resilience were an Olympic sport, MGNREGA would be standing on the podium waving a job card.