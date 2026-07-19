Calcutta HC pauses demolition drive as Abhishek challenges rebel camp

Calcutta High Court on Sunday, 19 July ordered that no further demolition work be carried out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's office in Amtala until further orders, providing temporary relief after a portion of the five-storey building was demolished by the South 24 Parganas administration for alleged illegal construction.

The order came following an urgent holiday hearing before Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury after Abhishek's company Leaps and Bounds challenged the demolition drive. The court directed that the property be maintained in its present condition, effectively halting the bulldozers that had resumed work earlier on Sunday.

The demolition began on Saturday after the district administration alleged that the building had been constructed without the necessary approvals. The office stands on land owned by Leaps and Bounds, where Banerjee is a director.

Appearing for the company, senior lawyer Kishore Datta argued that due process had not been followed. He told the court that though notices had been issued under Panchayat laws, "no notice was served on the building's owner" and instead was sent to one of the company's directors.

He further argued that the owners were given only seven days to respond to a hearing notice and were never supplied with either the original complaint or the demolition order.

Datta argued, "If the construction of my building is deemed illegal, I should first be given the opportunity to demolish it myself. That opportunity was not provided here. None of the legal procedures were followed; even basic human rights were violated."