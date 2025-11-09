Campaign ends for Bihar’s final phase as big guns wrap up month-long political battle

Campaigning for the second and final phase of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, closing a nearly month-long battle marked by sharp rhetoric, heavy star power, and intense ground mobilisation across political camps.

While Phase 1, held on 6 November, saw a record 65% turnout across 121 seats, the second phase will decide the fate of candidates in 122 constituencies on 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November.

Several high-profile seats go to polls in this round — including Chakai, where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh seeks re-election; Jamui, represented by BJP’s Shreyasi Singh; JD(U) minister Leshi Singh’s Dhamdaha; and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh’s Chhatapur.

Big names, last push

The final day saw heavyweights make their closing arguments. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has virtually camped in Bihar and led the most intense campaign by any national leader, addressed rallies in Sasaram and Arwal — constituencies where the BJP is traditionally weaker and seeking a breakthrough.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held rallies in Aurangabad and Kaimur, while Rahul Gandhi wrapped up a spirited campaign with meetings in Kishanganj and Purnea — districts with a significant Muslim electorate crucial to the INDIA bloc.