Campaign ends for Bihar’s final phase as big guns wrap up month-long political battle
122 seats to vote on 11 November; high-octane rallies, surprise absences and silent ground games define the campaign
Campaigning for the second and final phase of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, closing a nearly month-long battle marked by sharp rhetoric, heavy star power, and intense ground mobilisation across political camps.
While Phase 1, held on 6 November, saw a record 65% turnout across 121 seats, the second phase will decide the fate of candidates in 122 constituencies on 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November.
Several high-profile seats go to polls in this round — including Chakai, where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh seeks re-election; Jamui, represented by BJP’s Shreyasi Singh; JD(U) minister Leshi Singh’s Dhamdaha; and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh’s Chhatapur.
Big names, last push
The final day saw heavyweights make their closing arguments. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has virtually camped in Bihar and led the most intense campaign by any national leader, addressed rallies in Sasaram and Arwal — constituencies where the BJP is traditionally weaker and seeking a breakthrough.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held rallies in Aurangabad and Kaimur, while Rahul Gandhi wrapped up a spirited campaign with meetings in Kishanganj and Purnea — districts with a significant Muslim electorate crucial to the INDIA bloc.
Gandhi, who addressed 15 rallies overall and earlier led a highly publicised Voter Adhikar Yatra, energised crowds but struggled to make his “vote chori” allegations a central poll issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made his presence felt with 14 rallies and a roadshow, adding heft to the NDA’s campaign. The BJP’s high-voltage line-up included party president J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Mohan Yadav, alongside actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari.
Nitish, Tejashwi and the X-factor
Running a quieter but steady campaign was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking a fifth consecutive term. His absence from Modi’s subsequent rallies after their joint appearance in Samastipur sparked opposition claims of rifts within the NDA, though Kumar continued his public engagements despite recurring health speculation.
On the other side, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned aggressively as the INDIA bloc’s declared CM face, covering the state with rallies and public meetings.
Adding intrigue is the Jan Suraaj Party of Prashant Kishor, whose door-to-door, low-budget outreach contrasts sharply with the glitzy campaigns he once crafted for national leaders — and has made him the “X factor” many parties are watching.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines