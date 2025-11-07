Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote chori’ in Bihar; blames CEC, two commissioners

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 6 November, launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of abetting what he called the “murder of democracy” in Bihar. Citing “emerging reports” from across the state, Rahul Gandhi claimed that evidence of vote chori — vote theft — was “mounting by the hour”, and that the very custodians of the Constitution had become its betrayers.

“The main culprits in this murder of democracy,” Rahul Gandhi declared, “are the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners—Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi — who are committing the biggest treachery against the Constitution.”

In a fiery post on X, written in Hindi and addressed pointedly to India’s young and Gen Z voters, the former Congress president said he had already “demonstrated with evidence” how the government in Haryana was “stolen through vote chori,” robbing an entire state of its public mandate. “Now,” he said, “news and videos emerging from every corner of Bihar are further strengthening this evidence.”