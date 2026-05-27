CBI arrests Sheikh Shahjahan aide, 9 others in 2019 Sandeshkhali post-poll murder case
Agency says accused were absconding in case linked to killing of three BJP workers after 2019 Lok Sabha polls
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 10 people, including a close aide of jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in connection with the murder of three BJP workers during post-election violence in West Bengal following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Among those arrested is Kader Molla, described by investigators as one of Shahjahan's closest associates in Sandeshkhali, along with nine others who had allegedly been absconding since the case was transferred to the central agency.
According to CBI officials, the arrests relate to the killing of BJP activists Debdas Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mandal at Nazat in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district on 8 June 2019.
Investigators alleged that violent clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the hoisting of party flags after the Lok Sabha election results. During the confrontation, the three BJP workers were allegedly attacked and hacked to death by Molla and his associates.
The agency is probing allegations that the attack was carried out at the behest of Shahjahan, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with multiple cases, including the January 2024 assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his residence in Sandeshkhali.
High Court-ordered probe
The case was initially investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police during the Trinamool Congress government's tenure.
Although the CID filed a chargesheet, families of the victims alleged that the names of 28 accused persons, including Shahjahan and several of his associates, had been omitted from the document.
The victims' relatives subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI investigation, alleging that the state agency had deliberately excluded key accused from the case.
After examining the submissions, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into the murders.
Major breakthrough claimed
CBI officials said the 10 accused arrested this week had remained on the run since the agency took over the investigation.
The arrests are being viewed by investigators as a major breakthrough in the long-pending case involving allegations of political violence in the aftermath of the 2019 parliamentary elections.
The agency is expected to produce the accused before a court and seek their custody for further interrogation as it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings and the alleged conspiracy behind them.
The development comes amid continued scrutiny of political violence cases in West Bengal, several of which have been transferred to central agencies following judicial intervention and complaints from victims' families.