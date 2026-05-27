CBI arrests Sheikh Shahjahan aide, 9 others in 2019 Sandeshkhali post-poll murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 10 people, including a close aide of jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in connection with the murder of three BJP workers during post-election violence in West Bengal following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Among those arrested is Kader Molla, described by investigators as one of Shahjahan's closest associates in Sandeshkhali, along with nine others who had allegedly been absconding since the case was transferred to the central agency.

According to CBI officials, the arrests relate to the killing of BJP activists Debdas Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mandal at Nazat in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district on 8 June 2019.

Investigators alleged that violent clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the hoisting of party flags after the Lok Sabha election results. During the confrontation, the three BJP workers were allegedly attacked and hacked to death by Molla and his associates.

The agency is probing allegations that the attack was carried out at the behest of Shahjahan, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with multiple cases, including the January 2024 assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his residence in Sandeshkhali.

High Court-ordered probe

The case was initially investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police during the Trinamool Congress government's tenure.

Although the CID filed a chargesheet, families of the victims alleged that the names of 28 accused persons, including Shahjahan and several of his associates, had been omitted from the document.