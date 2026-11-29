CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday questioned the Centre's “sincerity” in implementing women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies by linking it to delimitation, and accused the Narendra Modi-led government of having a “sinister design”.

Raja was in Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, a day before a special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30. The Lok Sabha session will run from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will begin its session on December 2.

Three constitutional Bills are expected to be taken up during the session. These include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, which links delimitation with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes raising the upper limit on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.

The other proposed legislations are the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which provides for delimitation of constituencies, allocation of seats and implementation of women's reservation, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend laws governing Union Territories with legislatures to implement the quota.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Raja said the women's reservation legislation had already been passed by Parliament and the government should focus on implementing it rather than linking it to delimitation and the Census.

“Women reservation (Bill) has been passed in Parliament. It is an Act. Now the question is how to implement (it) and the Modi government has not shown any sincerity or any seriousness in implementing the women reservation. Now, through this Bill, they are linking it with delimitation. Then delimitation will be linked with the Census. How long will this process take? What is going to be the composition of the Delimitation Commission?” he said.

Raja also alleged that the NDA government had not consulted state governments and political parties on the proposed changes.

Questioning the convening of the special session, he said the government had not followed established parliamentary conventions and was taking Parliament for granted.