PM or home minister must make statement in Parliament on security breach: CPI gen sec D Raja
Raja, who is in Bhubaneswar to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, terms the incident as a 'serious breach of security'
Asserting that the Opposition INDIA bloc is determined to end BJP rule in the country, CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday (18 December) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah must make a statement in Parliament on the recent security breach.
Raja, who is in Bhubaneswar to attend a two-day national executive meeting of the party, termed the incident as a "serious breach of security".
"The PM or the Union home minister must make a statement on the floor of Parliament. Tell the nation how serious it is. Outside the house, they keep making comments here and there. But they do not take Parliament seriously," he said.
A day before the INDIA bloc's crucial meeting on Tuesday, Raja said, "The election results of the five states have demonstrated that unity of secular and democratic forces is needed to defeat the anti-people, pro-corporate BJP government."
He said the success of the Congress and CPI combine in Telangana is encouraging. Noting that the CPI national executive has congratulated its Telangana unit and people of the state for the success, Raja said, "Arrogance of the BJP leadership and their polarisation efforts are rising as 2024 Parliamentary election approaches."
The CPI, as part of the INDIA alliance, is determined to defeat the BJP and ensure the victory of democratic and secular forces by working towards the unity of all left, democratic and secular forces in the country.
Modi has claimed that he will come to power for the third time in 2024 and India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world, but the reality is different, he said.
"His policies have proved to be disastrous for the country. Only a handful of capitalists and corporate houses have benefited from the policies. On the other hand, the livelihood of common people has been severely affected," he said.
Due to the faulty policies of the Modi government, atrocities against the dalits and tribals have been increasing, he alleged.
Despite claims made by Modi and his government, India is facing multiple crises. The economy is in bad shape, unemployment is unprecedented, inflation has increased and the value of the rupee is going down, he added.
Raja said, "We need to understand why India has ranked 111th among 120 countries in the hunger index."
"The prime minister had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. In the last eight years, 18 crore jobs should have been provided. Where are the jobs? Modi should explain," the CPI leader said.
During its national executive meet, the CPI discussed the prevailing national situation and declared that the party will continue to strengthen the INDIA alliance in order to build a viable alternative to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary election, he informed.
The party will contest a reasonable number of seats across the country to have its effective presence in Parliament, said the CPI general secretary.
On the Supreme Court's judgment on Article 370, Raja said it is likely to strengthen the anti-federal character of the BJP-led Union government ignoring the wishes of people and principles of federalism. It will also allow the central government to make or break any state or Union territory in future, he added.
