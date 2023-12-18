Parliament breach: Delhi Police recover pieces of burnt phone of accused

Four days after the Parliament's security was breached, the Delhi Police on Sunday, 17 December sped up the investigations as teams recorded the statements of family members of the accused and claimed to have recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan's Nagaur.

The houses of the accused were searched and the statements of their family members were recorded by the police team, sources said.

Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR against the accused.

An officer privy to the investigations said a few pieces of mobile phones were recovered on Saturday, 16 December on the instance of Lalit Jha, who was among the six arrested by the police in connection with the case.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday took Jha to Rajasthan's Nagaur where he stayed with the help of accused Mahesh Kumawat, officials said.

Sources said the Delhi Police has added more IPC sections, including Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) in the FIR registered on December 13. Police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.

Police officials said Jha and Kumawat intentionally destroyed the mobile phones to hide technical evidence related to the case.