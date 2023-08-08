Challenge you to furnish details of visits by Union Ministers to Manipur: Congress to Rijiju

Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the cabinet ministers and ministers of state to visit northeast every 15 days saying we all know frequency of visits before any elections and dared him to furnish the details of the visits of union ministers in the last 97 days.

“During the No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has boasted about the Prime Minister’s directions to Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State to visit Northeast every 15 days,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Yes, we all know about the frequency of visits of Union Ministers before any election. But it has been 97 days since the horrific ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. INDIA asks how many of Modi’s Ministers have been to Manipur?”

“We challenge you to furnish details of the visits of Union Ministers to Manipur in the last 97 days,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.