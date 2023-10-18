Chhattisgarh polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

The Congress on Wednesday released the second list of 53 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

The party has fielded Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, from Dharsiwa seat while Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, has been given a ticket from Durg City.

Some other prominent candidates who have been named in the second list are Khelsai Singh from Premnagar seat, Atal Srivastav from Kota, Baleshwar Sahu from Jaijaipur, Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur City South and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Nagar.