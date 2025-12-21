Chidambaram hits out at BJP over rural jobs bill, calls National Herald case ‘fabricated’

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government over the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, while also dismissing the National Herald case as politically motivated and legally flawed.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, the former Union finance minister criticised the proposed legislation, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Chidambaram said removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment programme amounted to what he described as the “second killing of Mahatma Gandhi”.

“He was killed once on January 30, 1948, and now they have killed him again,” he said, alleging that the bill, introduced in Parliament in December 2025, was a deliberate attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party to erase Gandhi’s identity and legacy from public policy.

Separately, addressing a press conference at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday, Chidambaram termed the National Herald matter a “fabricated” and politically driven case. He accused the Enforcement Directorate of committing serious legal errors and engaging in unlawful actions.

Questioning the basis of the money-laundering allegations, he said it was impossible to determine the legality of a transaction in the absence of any money trail. “When there is no money transaction at all, how can anyone say it is legal or illegal?” he asked, adding that any appeal by the government would reflect a “lack of wisdom”.