Chidambaram questions SIR deletions, seeks restoration of 13.30 crore voter names

Chidambaram backs the CWC’s demands to suspend SIR, restore deleted names and seek the CEC’s resignation

He questions the grounds for deletions and cites successful appeals in West Bengal

INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the electoral roll controversy and a joint strategy

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the scale and grounds of voter deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reiterating his party’s demand to restore 13.30 crore names that it says were removed.

Backing the resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday, Chidambaram also called for the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and suspension of the revision exercise.

He criticised the BJP’s response to the resolution and its defence of Kumar, describing both as “pathetic”.

Chidambaram said there was no dispute over removing deceased voters from electoral rolls, but questioned deletions linked to difficulties in filling Form 6, voters being unavailable at their recorded addresses or entries flagged for “logical discrepancy”.