Chidambaram poses seven questions to ECI on Bihar SIR

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday challenged the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, raising queries about inclusions, exclusions and duplications in the voters' lists.

In a social media post, he said he was not accusing the ECI of any wrongdoing, but stressed that “the people of India — and Bihar — are entitled to answers to the following questions on the Bihar electoral rolls”.

“What is the estimate of the adult population of Bihar according to the government of India, what proportion of the adult population has been included in the Bihar electoral rolls, and is it 90.7 per cent?” he asked.

Further, Chidambaram questioned what had happened to the remaining 9.3 per cent: “What about the remaining 9.3 per cent of the adult population? Why are they not included in the electoral rolls? How many names in the electoral rolls are gibberish? Is the number approximately 24,000? How many house numbers in the electoral rolls are blank or obviously invalid? Is the number over 200,000?”

Turning to duplications, he questioned: “How many names included in the electoral rolls are double or duplicate entries? Is the number approximately 5,20,000?”