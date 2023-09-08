China, India, Pakistan, Japan: The power politics of map drawing

A new national map published by the Chinese government in August sparked an outcry in India, exacerbating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

This version of the Chinese map published on the website of the ministry of natural resources clearly shows India's north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing considers to be part of Tibet, and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded in recent years, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section, which China controls but India still claims.

Responding to China's claim, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said, "We reject these claims as they have no basis."

Foreign minister Jaishankar Subhramanyam also dismissed the new map, saying, "Making absurd claims on India's territory does not make it China's territory."

Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to China's claim.