CJP founder alleges RSS links in Jaipur attack ahead of Nagpur protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that individuals linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind an attack on him during a protest in Jaipur, claiming the incident was intended to distract from the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy and silence student voices.

Dipke arrived in Nagpur ahead of a planned protest at Samvidhan Square, where the CJP is set to intensify its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination scandal.

The activist was allegedly slapped repeatedly by two men on Monday while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a demonstration in Jaipur. Police have detained two youths in connection with the incident and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Dipke alleged that people associated with the RSS were involved in the attack.

"There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it," he claimed, adding that such actions were often directed at those who criticised the government or challenged its ideology.

Responding to allegations regarding his own purported links with the RSS and reports that he had previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke questioned whether those claims justified the assault.

He maintained that the attack was an attempt to divert attention from what he described as the real issue — alleged injustice faced by students affected by the NEET (UG) paper leak.