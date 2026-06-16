CJP founder alleges RSS links in Jaipur attack ahead of Nagpur protest
Abhijeet Dipke says assault was aimed at diverting attention from NEET paper leak issue as police tighten security for demonstration
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that individuals linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind an attack on him during a protest in Jaipur, claiming the incident was intended to distract from the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy and silence student voices.
Dipke arrived in Nagpur ahead of a planned protest at Samvidhan Square, where the CJP is set to intensify its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination scandal.
The activist was allegedly slapped repeatedly by two men on Monday while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a demonstration in Jaipur. Police have detained two youths in connection with the incident and are investigating the matter.
Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Dipke alleged that people associated with the RSS were involved in the attack.
"There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it," he claimed, adding that such actions were often directed at those who criticised the government or challenged its ideology.
Responding to allegations regarding his own purported links with the RSS and reports that he had previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke questioned whether those claims justified the assault.
He maintained that the attack was an attempt to divert attention from what he described as the real issue — alleged injustice faced by students affected by the NEET (UG) paper leak.
"We will not deviate from our issues. No matter how much pressure is put on us, our focus remains on the concerns of more than one crore students who have suffered because of this controversy. The Education Minister must take responsibility," he said.
Dipke said he remained undeterred by the incident and pledged to continue the movement through peaceful and democratic means.
"Such attacks may continue, but I am not afraid. We follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. This is our satyagraha and we will continue our struggle peacefully," he said.
The CJP founder also appealed to students, young people and residents of Nagpur to join the demonstration scheduled for 4 p.m. at Samvidhan Square.
The organisation has been campaigning for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation since the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy surfaced, arguing that accountability must be fixed for alleged irregularities in the examination process.
Authorities have made extensive security arrangements for the protest. Police officials said more than 2,000 young people are expected to participate, prompting enhanced deployment across key locations in the city to maintain law and order.
With PTI inputs