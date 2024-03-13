What did you bring to Tamil Nadu exactly? CM Stalin asks PM Modi

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to list out the special projects that the Union government has given to Tamil Nadu but which had been scuttled by the state government. Stalin's comments came as a response to Modi's charge during his visit to Tamil Nadu last month that the state government had stalled several Central government schemes.

In his address during a government event, Stalin alleged that while the prime minister has advertised in newspapers and television channels about 'Modi's Guarantee', he has actually done nothing for the people. He also questioned what happened to Modi's 'old guarantees' of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account and creating two crore jobs a year.

The government function marked the distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries, laying of foundation stones for new projects, and inauguration of new schemes. The prime minister is set to visit Tamil Nadu once again in the coming days.

"The people of Tamil Nadu must ask him about the special schemes he has brought to the state. Everyone must ask the prime minister to provide an answer. Will you all ask him?" Stalin asked, addressing the people gathered at the event.

Prime Minister Modi has alleged that the DMK regime scuttled central government projects, which is "nothing but a lie; It is Modi's lie," he said and asked, "What project did he bring? Which project did we prevent? Will he spell out for which project we have been a hurdle?"