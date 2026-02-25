As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate amid speculation about a possible military confrontation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a visit to Israel, the Congress on Wednesday launched a sweeping attack on the government’s foreign policy, with party spokesperson Pawan Khera alleging that India’s diplomatic and defence alignment with Israel and the United States was shaped not by sovereign decision-making but by the shadowy influence of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his international network.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, the party's media and publicity department chief framed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Israel as unfolding in a volatile geopolitical moment, warning that the United States could strike Iran at any time. He argued that New Delhi had already shown vulnerability to American pressure by cutting oil purchases from Iran and Russia in the past, and suggested that the prime minister’s current diplomatic posture reflects a deeper strategic drift.

Khera said India’s long-standing commitment to a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine had been altered under the present regime. He alleged that a powerful US-Israel lobby had reshaped the “direction and character” of India’s foreign policy, breaking with decades of balance.

Invoking Epstein — convicted for sexual crimes against minors — Khera claimed that while he may be seen by the public as a criminal, he functioned as a decisive influence on the Modi government’s external strategy. In a provocative formulation, Khera alleged that even after his death, Epstein’s imprint continued to guide key policy choices.