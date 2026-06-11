Cong alone can take on RSS-BJP due to ideological clarity: Rahul to cadre

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the Congress remains the only political party that has not weakened ideologically and is therefore best positioned to challenge the BJP and the RSS.

Addressing a meeting of the party's top leadership, including general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs in New Delhi, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to strengthen over the next few years because of its ideological consistency, according to party sources.

“If one party is not breaking down ideologically, it is the Congress. If there is one party that can fight the RSS-BJP, it is the Congress,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.

The remarks came during an internal review meeting held amid significant political developments in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing an organisational crisis following a large-scale rebellion within its ranks.

Gandhi raises economy concerns

During the meeting, Gandhi also expressed concern over the state of the Indian economy, describing it as being in a “very fragile” condition.

According to sources, he argued that the situation was primarily the result of government policies rather than global economic factors alone.

The Congress leader said greater pressure should be exerted on the government and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the issue publicly.

Gandhi also alleged that constitutional safeguards in tribal regions were being undermined in several states and Union territories.