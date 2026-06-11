Cong alone can take on RSS-BJP due to ideological clarity: Rahul to cadre
Leader of Opposition says Congress will emerge stronger in coming years; raises concerns over economy and tribal rights at internal meeting
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the Congress remains the only political party that has not weakened ideologically and is therefore best positioned to challenge the BJP and the RSS.
Addressing a meeting of the party's top leadership, including general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs in New Delhi, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to strengthen over the next few years because of its ideological consistency, according to party sources.
“If one party is not breaking down ideologically, it is the Congress. If there is one party that can fight the RSS-BJP, it is the Congress,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.
The remarks came during an internal review meeting held amid significant political developments in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing an organisational crisis following a large-scale rebellion within its ranks.
Gandhi raises economy concerns
During the meeting, Gandhi also expressed concern over the state of the Indian economy, describing it as being in a “very fragile” condition.
According to sources, he argued that the situation was primarily the result of government policies rather than global economic factors alone.
The Congress leader said greater pressure should be exerted on the government and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the issue publicly.
Gandhi also alleged that constitutional safeguards in tribal regions were being undermined in several states and Union territories.
He claimed that constitutional provisions applicable to tribal areas in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were being deliberately violated to benefit industrial groups allegedly favoured by the prime minister.
The government has repeatedly rejected similar allegations made by opposition parties in the past.
Remarks come amid TMC turmoil
Gandhi's comments come against the backdrop of a major political upheaval within the TMC following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs — 58 of its 80 legislators — broke away from the official legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the Assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee.
The rebel faction has since claimed that its strength has increased further.
The crisis has also extended to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.
The developments have triggered intense political activity among opposition parties as they reassess the evolving political landscape ahead of future electoral contests.
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