Cong says listed Parliament business could have waited until winter session

Even as the government has shared the agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament with particular focus on four bills, the Congress has questioned the necessity of calling the session, asking what was the urgency as these bills could have waited until the winter session, adding that it will oppose the CEC Bill in Parliament.

Soon after the government announced the agenda for the special session on Wednesday, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh was the first to slam the government.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Finally, after pressure from Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi government has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18."

He said that the agenda as published is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited until the winter session in November.

"I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai (something is behind the scenes). Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill," Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.