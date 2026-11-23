Congress gives SP a list of over 100 seats it wants to contest in the 2027 UP polls.

Both parties say alliance talks are progressing positively, with a deal expected in 2-4 days.

The next round of seat-sharing discussions is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Congress on Monday shared with the Samajwadi Party a list of over 100 seats it wants to contest in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders of both parties expressing confidence that an alliance agreement could be reached within the next few days.

The seat-sharing talks will continue on Tuesday.

Sources informed PTI that Congress leaders handed over the list to their SP counterparts during the first formal meeting to finalise an alliance. The Samajwadi Party leaders said they would examine the proposal and revert after consulting party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Congress wants to contest at least one seat in every district, a source present at the meeting told PTI.

The meeting, which lasted around 15 minutes, was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. Leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within two to four days.

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and that the two sides had "listened to each other's views".

"We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," he said.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were moving in the right direction.

"The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon... it is almost finalised," he told reporters.

He said the parties had exchanged views on the seats they wanted to contest but would not disclose details of the discussions at this stage.