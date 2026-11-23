Cong shares list of seats it wants in UP with SP, deal likely in '2-4 days'
Congress wants to contest at least one seat in every district; both parties describe their first formal round of seat-sharing talks as positive
Congress gives SP a list of over 100 seats it wants to contest in the 2027 UP polls.
Both parties say alliance talks are progressing positively, with a deal expected in 2-4 days.
The next round of seat-sharing discussions is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Congress on Monday shared with the Samajwadi Party a list of over 100 seats it wants to contest in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders of both parties expressing confidence that an alliance agreement could be reached within the next few days.
The seat-sharing talks will continue on Tuesday.
Sources informed PTI that Congress leaders handed over the list to their SP counterparts during the first formal meeting to finalise an alliance. The Samajwadi Party leaders said they would examine the proposal and revert after consulting party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Congress wants to contest at least one seat in every district, a source present at the meeting told PTI.
The meeting, which lasted around 15 minutes, was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. Leaders from both parties described the discussions as "positive" and expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within two to four days.
SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a "very cordial atmosphere" and that the two sides had "listened to each other's views".
"We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow," he said.
Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were moving in the right direction.
"The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon... it is almost finalised," he told reporters.
He said the parties had exchanged views on the seats they wanted to contest but would not disclose details of the discussions at this stage.
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"We have decided to fight together and free the people of Uttar Pradesh from this dictatorial government. They will talk to their party president, seek clarity on our inputs, and we will have another meeting tomorrow," Gautam said.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona also described the meeting as positive and expressed confidence that the agreement would be finalised "within the next two to four days".
"I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. ... we will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised," she said.
Both parties had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently.
The Congress is citing the outcome of the last Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's position as a prominent opposition leader nationally as reasons for seeking a larger share of seats ahead of the 2027 polls.
Ram Gopal Yadav is heading the SP's negotiations panel, which also includes party state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.
Neither party has disclosed the number of seats on which they are likely to reach an agreement.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term, which the SP and Congress are looking to prevent.
Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year.
With Inputs from PTI